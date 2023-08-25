Rivercrest warns of heat on game day

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Rivercrest School District is warning those planning to attend Friday’s football game.

According to a recent Facebook post, due to the heat, the game time has been pushed back to 8 p.m., and an ambulance will be on sight during the game.

Water and misting fans will be provided for both sidelines and a cooling tub with ice will be available at the gate.

Lastly, the AAA is allowing the referees to give extra timeouts for hydration.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.