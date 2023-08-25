Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rivercrest warns of heat on game day

Rivercrest School District is warning those planning to attend Friday’s football game.
Rivercrest School District is warning those planning to attend Friday’s football game.(KBTX)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Rivercrest School District is warning those planning to attend Friday’s football game.

According to a recent Facebook post, due to the heat, the game time has been pushed back to 8 p.m., and an ambulance will be on sight during the game.

Water and misting fans will be provided for both sidelines and a cooling tub with ice will be available at the gate.

Lastly, the AAA is allowing the referees to give extra timeouts for hydration.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An air ambulance flew a Jonesboro kindergartener to a Memphis hospital.
Jonesboro kindergartener released from hospital after being airlifted
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly pedestrian crash
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Police respond to stabbing in Jonesboro
Police respond to stabbing in Jonesboro
Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot and killed an officer.
Police: Missouri officer shot and severely wounded, suspect in custody

Latest News

Justin Blue
18-year-old faces 34 charges for crimes including murder, police say
Arkansas State volleyball sweeps Little Rock in 2023 opener
Ambulance services say they plan only to be a few yards downfield, ready to assist if needed.
EMS workers prepare for Friday night football
Highland School District’s “Skilled Trades Construction” course built a sidewalk and platform...
School district’s construction class gaining hands on experience