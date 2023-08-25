School district’s construction class gaining hands on expirience

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of students at a Northeast Arkansas school district are getting hands-on work outside of the classroom.

Highland School District’s “Skilled Trades Construction” course built a sidewalk and platform at the school’s football stadium just in time for the season.

The sidewalk was highly requested, as band members were required to be on grassy surfaces, which can turn muddy quickly.

“The CTE teacher brought them out, and they started out with the basics. Forming it up and making sure everything was level and the way it needed to be. The kids jumped in and were in on the construction from start to finish,” said CTE Coordinator Roger Nicholson.

Students were involved in every part of the construction of the sidewalk and platform.

“Anytime you can get kids involved and get their hands dirty a little bit and show them what’s available to them outside the classroom, it’s all to their good,” Nicholson added.

The course plans to do similar work across campus this year.

The school said the new sidewalks also make Rebel Stadium more ADA-friendly.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.