Students react after man turns off school’s air conditioning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine walking inside from nearly triple-digit temperatures outside and not getting any relief because the air conditioner is off.

“I was sweating a little bit,” explained Nettleton Junior High School student, Kyran Burks.

That was the reality for many students and teachers Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Nettleton High and Junior High schools, but it was no accident.

“For one it was very hot,” said High School student, Keiarra Brown.

Students at both schools often wear hoodies to keep warm in the cold buildings, but that did not happen.

“Not for long, people were in there and had hoodies on and they took them off almost immediately,” Burks said.

Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner told K8 News someone went to the schools, walked around to the breakers, and shut the air conditioning off.

In a moment, dozens were impacted.

“You got to keep the doors shut, you can’t like leave them open,” Brown said. “So it was like all students’ bodies in there so it’s like all hot altogether.”

In the security video, you can see the man walking down the wall of air conditioners and switching off the breakers. The flip of the breaker left some classrooms without air for hours overnight into Thursday morning.

“Just the fact that somebody would go and unplug the AC is crazy to me,” Burks said.

Dr. Curtner said the district electrician and an air conditioning company figured out the problem and turned the breakers back on. Soon after, the temperatures were back to comfortable levels.

For some students, they are still upset that someone turned off the air conditioning in the first place.

“I’m mad,” Brown exclaimed.

It didn’t help that it happened all while excessive heat warnings were still in effect.

“They were all getting hot, they were complaining about how hot it was,” Burks said.

According to police, the man in the video has been identified.

