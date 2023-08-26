Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

3 missing people found, one dead

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.

They were reported missing out of Campbell, Mo. Friday evening, according to law enforcement.

Multiple agencies out of Dunklin County located a vehicle in a field between Senath and Kennett Saturday. When they found the vehicle, a woman and two children were also found.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and transported by the Dunklin County coroner, according to a post from Kenett 911 Communications.

Law enforcement said the two children were suffering from heat exhaustion when they were found.

They were taken to the hospital where they are expected to recover.

Law enforcement say this is an open investigation

This is a developing story and we will update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bacteriological samples showed “possible contamination” of the water.
Boil water order issued
Emergency crews are on the scene of a UTV rollover crash.
Medical helicopter called to UTV rollover crash
Nettleton School District Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner told K8 News someone went to the...
Students react after man turns off school’s air conditioning
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 155 at the Caruthersville/Mississippi...
I-155 open after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County, Mo.
A Kennett man was flown to a Memphis hospital Thursday after police said his ATV crashed into a...
Man injured in ATV crash

Latest News

Police are warning the community in Blytheville to avoid an area after a driver reportedly ran...
Car crashes into 100-year-old Blytheville restaurant
A popular store is making its way to Jonesboro.
Michael’s store coming to Jonesboro
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
Football Friday Night - Week 1 Scores & Video Replays
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (8/25/23)