Austin Reaves fills up box score, USA wins FIBA World Cup opener

Newark native Austin Reaves had 12 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds on Saturday. The United States beat New Zealand 99-72 in the FIBA World Cup opener(Source: FIBA)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANILA, The Phillipines (KAIT) - From Newark, Arkansas to the FIBA World Cup.

Austin Reaves had 12 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds on Saturday. The United States beat New Zealand 99-72 in the Group C opener. Reaves was 4 of 6 from the field, 2 of 2 from three point range.

Next up for Team USA is a Monday matchup with Greece. They’ll close group play Wednesday vs. Jordan.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

