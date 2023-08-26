Austin Reaves fills up box score, USA wins FIBA World Cup opener

MANILA, The Phillipines (KAIT) - From Newark, Arkansas to the FIBA World Cup.

Austin Reaves had 12 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds on Saturday. The United States beat New Zealand 99-72 in the Group C opener. Reaves was 4 of 6 from the field, 2 of 2 from three point range.

Next up for Team USA is a Monday matchup with Greece. They’ll close group play Wednesday vs. Jordan.

