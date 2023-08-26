Car runs into 100-year-old Blytheville restaurant

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are warning the community in Blytheville to avoid an area after a driver reportedly drove into a building.

Police are saying to avoid the North 6 Street area where a car drove through the front wall of Dixie Pig BBQ.

Officers are currently working in the area and are asking the public to avoid the area as the safety of the public and officers is their top priority.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.