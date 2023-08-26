Fallen Newport police officers to be honored in wine collection

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The legacy of Lt. Patrick Weatherford will be featured in a collection of wine bottles.

Dan Abrams, host of Dan Abrams Live, News Nation, and On Patrol: Live is releasing a collection of wine through his vineyard, Ev & Em Vineyards, that honors the lives of fallen police officers.

Lt. Weatherford is among those featured.

In a statement provided to K8 News, Abrams said:

“Wine is my passion and owning Ev&Em gave me an opportunity to create a special wine in their honor. By featuring their pictures and stories, I thought it would be a nice tribute to these officers and their families. I was thrilled that the charity C.O.P.S. wanted to partner with us on it.”

In Newport, the police department has kept Lt. Weatherford’s legacy alive in various ways.

From a memorial just outside the department’s doors to a picture of the lieutenant inside the department.

Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe, who also worked with Lt. Weatherford, said his absence is still felt.

“This department misses Patrick a lot, the community misses Patrick a lot,” he said.

Abrams also shared the inspiration behind the project, sharing in part:

“Hosting a live police show for over five years has given me a unique appreciation for what police officers do every day, including the dangers they face. Most importantly, police officers losing their lives in the line of duty should never be considered “part of the job” and unfortunately when they do, I think their legacy is often underappreciated.”

Ratliffe shared his thoughts on Lt. Weatherford’s inclusion in the series.

“It means a lot to this whole department. It means a lot to our community. Patrick was a community-oriented person who was loved by everyone,” he said. “He was the type of guy that if you needed him, he would be right there.”

20% of the proceeds will benefit C.O.P.S., Concerns of Police Survivors, an organization that offers help to survivors of those lost in the line of duty.

At this time, the bottles will not be available to ship to Arkansas, but anyone interested in expanding shipping locations can contact the vineyard at orders@evandemvineyards@com.

