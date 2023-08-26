Energy Alert
Highschool football fans cheer on teams in extreme heat

People packed the game(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Essential items under the Friday night lights were water and a fan. People were making sure they kept cool in the stands as they watched their favorite teams play.

People packed the stands to watch the first Jonesboro High School football game of the season.

“I am looking forward to it. I love football,” said Judy Brimer, who attended the game to see her grandson in the band.

“Well, I know I’m going to be hot. It’s going to be hot,” said Carlee Godfrey, who went to watch the band perform.

The school district moved the game start time to 7:30 to give players and fans relief from the heat.

A change was seen across the region as excessive heat warnings were in place.

“Well I figure it will get cooler a little bit before the sun goes down, it’s hot out here, but it’s getting better,” said Brimer.

Those who sat in the stands appreciated that time change.

“We are big football fans, so we are excited for the game. Our son plays in the band, so we are excited for the band too,” James Turner, whose son plays in the JHS band.

Others said they were going to cheer on their team no matter what.

“I don’t care if it is hot outside,” said William Tuner, whose brother plays in the JHS band.

