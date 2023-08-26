Energy Alert
Medical helicopter called to UTV rollover crash

Emergency crews are on the scene of a UTV rollover crash.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a UTV rollover crash.(None)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a UTV rollover crash near Tyler, Missouri.

The crash happened before 8 p.m. on Friday.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, two people were involved.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

Cooter Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting.

K8 News will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.

