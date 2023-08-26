Memorial workout honors murder victim

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memorial Workout was held for Sydney Sutherland on Saturday.

The Griffin Training Center in Jonesboro hosted a workout for Sutherland, who lost her life in 2020.

Callie Talley is the owner of Griffin Training Center, who knew Sutherland personally.

She called her the “glue of the family”. The one who kept everything together. She said the workout was a special way to remember Sutherland, as it was something she liked to do as well.

“To keep telling her story and honoring her memory and having more people, you know, be made aware of who she is who she was and her legacy that’s going to live on is just really awesome,” she said.

This year marks the third year the workout honors Sutherland and Talley said it has grown each year.

“We have some new faces in here, which is always just so humbling when you put out that you’re hosting a memorial workout and people you’ve never seen before show up,” she said.

The heat index was around the 90s around 9 a.m. when the workout started, but several still showed up to endure the difficult workout. Talley asked those who participated to stay mindful of the heat.

Each workout had a different significance.

1-mile run: Sutherland was running when she went missing.

8 Power Cleans, 19 Weighted Squats, 20 alternating dumbbell snatches, to signify the date she went missing: Aug. 19, 2020

8 Power Cleans, 21 Weighted Step Ups, 20 Alternating Dumbbell Snatches, to signify the date she was found: Aug. 21, 2020

25 Burpees, to signify the age when she died.

The workout was free, but donations were accepted. The donations will benefit the Sydney Claire Sutherland Foundation, which offers a scholarship to a health professions student at Arkansas State University Newport, where Sutherland attended.

