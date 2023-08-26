Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Suspect killed in post office standoff

Police shot and killed a man wanted by federal investigators at a North Little Rock post office.
Police shot and killed a man wanted by federal investigators at a North Little Rock post office.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Police shot and killed a man wanted by federal investigators at a North Little Rock post office.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, had been under investigation since Monday when authorities say he shot at a bail bondsman. He was also wanted for outstanding warrants.

Police say U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him, but he fled and ran into the post office located on West Pershing.

Police say that the standoff ended with officers from the North Little Rock Police Department shooting the suspect, with attempted life-saving measures following the shots.

Three NLRPD officers were placed on administrative leave.

All employees were removed from inside the post office and no other injuries were reported.

You can read more about this story on KARK-TV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An air ambulance flew a Jonesboro kindergartener to a Memphis hospital.
Jonesboro kindergartener released from hospital after being airlifted
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly pedestrian crash
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Police respond to stabbing in Jonesboro
Police respond to stabbing in Jonesboro
Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot and killed an officer.
Police: Missouri officer shot and severely wounded, suspect in custody

Latest News

People packed the game
Highschool football fans cheer on teams in extreme heat
Latest, Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Ouachita Parish
Emergency crews are on the scene of a UTV rollover crash.
Medical helicopter called to UTV rollover crash
The equipment was recently installed in the patrol vehicles and is now in use for issuing...
Deputies receive new technology for patrol vehicles