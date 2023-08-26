Suspect killed in post office standoff

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Police shot and killed a man wanted by federal investigators at a North Little Rock post office.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, had been under investigation since Monday when authorities say he shot at a bail bondsman. He was also wanted for outstanding warrants.

Police say U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him, but he fled and ran into the post office located on West Pershing.

Police say that the standoff ended with officers from the North Little Rock Police Department shooting the suspect, with attempted life-saving measures following the shots.

Three NLRPD officers were placed on administrative leave.

All employees were removed from inside the post office and no other injuries were reported.

