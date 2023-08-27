Lake City native Gavin Stone earns first career MLB win

BOSTON (KAIT) - A Riverside & UCA alum reached a professional milestone Sunday afternoon. Lake City native Gavin Stone earned his first career Major League Baseball win, pitching six solid innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 27.

The 24-year-old righty, who was called up to the club earlier in the day, allowed 4 runs on 5 hits, striking out two and walking none as the Dodgers won 7-4.

Gavin Stone, Dirty 86mph Changeup. 🪨 pic.twitter.com/4g58LvuqsH — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 27, 2023

Gavin got the ball in relief in the second inning and settled in, recording four scoreless frames. He ran into some trouble in the sixth, giving up an opposite-field home run to Tristan Casas, a home run that would not have left the park at any of the other 29 ballparks in the MLB, according to Baseball Savant.

Stone would bounce back, recording the next three batters he faced to end the inning. He would work a perfect seventh inning before getting pulled in the eighth inning after surrendering back-to-back home runs to Justin Turner and Adam Duvall.

Six-plus innings mark the longest outing in Stone’s young MLB career. He last made an appearance in the big leagues on July 4, striking out three over two innings of work against Pittsburgh.

Dave Roberts discusses the plan for Gavin Stone ahead of today's finale in Boston. pic.twitter.com/Uu1vO0SSu3 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 27, 2023

In five MLB outings, Stone has now allowed 21 earned runs over 18 innings of work, striking out 10 batters. He continues what has been an impressive second half to the season. Prior to his call up, Stone had a 2.85 ERA with 49 strikeouts to 15 walks in his last eight outings in Triple-A Oklahoma City. Opponents hit just .182 against him in that stetch.

