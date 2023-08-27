Memphis warehouse worker dies on the job at Kroger Distribution Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a death at the Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road.

Around 8:13 p.m. on August 25, officers and MFD were dispatched to the distribution center on Bledsoe Road regarding an unresponsive victim.

The victim was pronounced deceased, and a report was taken.

A representative released the following statement:

The safety of our associates has always been our top priority. Kroger Supply Chain continues to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe working environment for our associates. We have contacted the associate’s family to offer our condolences and support during this difficult time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is known at this time.

