Memphis warehouse worker dies on the job at Kroger Distribution Center

By Joel Griffin Moore and Walter Murphy
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a death at the Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road.

Around 8:13 p.m. on August 25, officers and MFD were dispatched to the distribution center on Bledsoe Road regarding an unresponsive victim.

The victim was pronounced deceased, and a report was taken.

A representative released the following statement:

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is known at this time.

