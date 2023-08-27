Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Multiple fire crews respond to landfill fire

Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on...
Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on Saturday, Aug. 27.(Osceola Fire Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUXORA, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on Saturday, Aug. 27.

According to the Osceola Fire Department, around 5:15 they were called to the scene of a landfill fire. The west side of the landfill was in flames when they arrived.

Mississippi County landfill staff used heavy equipment to uncover debris.

The Blytheville, Burdette, Keiser, and Luxora fire departments also helped put out the fire.

Drones were used to provide thermal imaging to the Osceola Fire Department Aerial UAS Tactical Search and Rescue.

Drone footage of the fire.
Drone footage of the fire.(Osceola Fire Department)

Units were on the scene for about three hours.

According to emergency responders, there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
Police are warning the community in Blytheville to avoid an area after a driver reportedly ran...
Car crashes into 100-year-old Blytheville restaurant
Power outage
Over 1,000 without power after storms
Bacteriological samples showed “possible contamination” of the water.
Boil water order issued
Emergency crews are on the scene of a UTV rollover crash.
Medical helicopter called to UTV rollover crash

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically
1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates
Memphis warehouse worker dies on the job at Kroger Distribution Center
Football Friday Night Overtime (8/26/23): Marked Tree beats Hector
Football Friday Night Overtime (8/26/23): Rector beats Corning