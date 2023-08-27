Multiple fire crews respond to landfill fire

LUXORA, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on Saturday, Aug. 27.

According to the Osceola Fire Department, around 5:15 they were called to the scene of a landfill fire. The west side of the landfill was in flames when they arrived.

Mississippi County landfill staff used heavy equipment to uncover debris.

The Blytheville, Burdette, Keiser, and Luxora fire departments also helped put out the fire.

Drones were used to provide thermal imaging to the Osceola Fire Department Aerial UAS Tactical Search and Rescue.

Drone footage of the fire. (Osceola Fire Department)

Units were on the scene for about three hours.

According to emergency responders, there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.