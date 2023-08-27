Over 1,000 without power after storms

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds are without power following storms Saturday evening.

According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, outages are reported in Marion, Wynne, Earle, Three Forks, Sulphur Rock, Charlotte, and Newark.

K8 News spoke with the Independence County Office of Emergency Management, where they confirmed power lines and trees were down.

This is a developing story. Information will be added as it is available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.