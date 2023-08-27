Energy Alert
Over 1,000 without power after storms

Power outage
Power outage(KCRG)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds are without power following storms Saturday evening.

According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, outages are reported in Marion, Wynne, Earle, Three Forks, Sulphur Rock, Charlotte, and Newark.

K8 News spoke with the Independence County Office of Emergency Management, where they confirmed power lines and trees were down.

This is a developing story. Information will be added as it is available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

