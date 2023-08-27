Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/25/23)

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August, 25th, 2023.

Newport (Aamonii Wren 84 yd TD)

Nominee #1 is Newport. Aamonii Wren races for an 84 yard touchdown. The Greyhounds beat Osceola 42-14 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Jonesboro (Terrence Brown TD pass to Jordan Daniels)

Nominee #2 is Jonesboro. Terrance Brown finds Jordan Daniels, Daniels would not be denied, surges to the end zone for a Golden Hurricane touchdown. JHS beats West Memphis 30-16.

Brookland (Hayden Elder TD pass to Sinquan Spratt)

Our final nominee is Brookland. Hayden Elder connects with Sinquan Spratt, Spratt will spring himself free for the touchdown. The Bearcats beat Westside 39-0.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 8:00AM)

You can vote starting Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bacteriological samples showed “possible contamination” of the water.
Boil water order issued
Emergency crews are on the scene of a UTV rollover crash.
Medical helicopter called to UTV rollover crash
Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
Nettleton School District Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner told K8 News someone went to the...
Students react after man turns off school’s air conditioning
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 155 at the Caruthersville/Mississippi...
I-155 open after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County, Mo.

Latest News

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
Football Friday Night - Week 1 Scores & Video Replays
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (8/25/23)
Football Friday Night (8/25/23): Brookland beats Westside
Football Friday Night (8/25/23): Mountain Home beats Nettleton