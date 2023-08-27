Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/25/23)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August, 25th, 2023.

Newport (Aamonii Wren 84 yd TD)

Nominee #1 is Newport. Aamonii Wren races for an 84 yard touchdown. The Greyhounds beat Osceola 42-14 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Jonesboro (Terrence Brown TD pass to Jordan Daniels)

Nominee #2 is Jonesboro. Terrance Brown finds Jordan Daniels, Daniels would not be denied, surges to the end zone for a Golden Hurricane touchdown. JHS beats West Memphis 30-16.

Brookland (Hayden Elder TD pass to Sinquan Spratt)

Our final nominee is Brookland. Hayden Elder connects with Sinquan Spratt, Spratt will spring himself free for the touchdown. The Bearcats beat Westside 39-0.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 8:00AM)

You can vote starting Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

