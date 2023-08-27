Woman dead after Saturday crash
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WHEATLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 56-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday afternoon.
According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report, Lajuana Hilliard was in her 2022 Freightliner driving East on Interstate 40 around 12:29 p.m.
Arkansas State police said she was crossing into the fog line and struck a cable barrier causing her car to flip.
First responders arrived at the scene and transported her to Forrest City Hospital.
