Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman dead after Saturday crash

A 56-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday afternoon.
A 56-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 56-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report, Lajuana Hilliard was in her 2022 Freightliner driving East on Interstate 40 around 12:29 p.m.

Arkansas State police said she was crossing into the fog line and struck a cable barrier causing her car to flip.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported her to Forrest City Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
Police are warning the community in Blytheville to avoid an area after a driver reportedly ran...
Car crashes into 100-year-old Blytheville restaurant
Power outage
Over 1,000 without power after storms
Bacteriological samples showed “possible contamination” of the water.
Boil water order issued
Emergency crews are on the scene of a UTV rollover crash.
Medical helicopter called to UTV rollover crash

Latest News

Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on...
Multiple fire crews respond to landfill fire
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically
1 dead at Kroger Distribution Center on Bledsoe Road, MPD investigates
Memphis warehouse worker dies on the job at Kroger Distribution Center
Football Friday Night Overtime (8/26/23): Marked Tree beats Hector