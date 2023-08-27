Woman dead after Saturday crash

WHEATLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 56-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report, Lajuana Hilliard was in her 2022 Freightliner driving East on Interstate 40 around 12:29 p.m.

Arkansas State police said she was crossing into the fog line and struck a cable barrier causing her car to flip.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported her to Forrest City Hospital.

