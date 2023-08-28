3 injured after vehicle hits tree

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after police said their vehicle hit a tree.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Aug. 28, Anthony Romans, with Tarrie and Leeanna Romans were traveling in their 2013 Dodge Caravan at around 7:30 a.m. on US Highway 60.

They were headed East when the vehicle reportedly ran off the left side of the road, hitting a tree.

According to the crash report, Tarrie Romans, 53 of Paducah, Kentucky, was the only passenger unbuckled. She was seriously injured and flown by helicopter to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Anthony Romans, 55 of Paducah, Kentucky, and Leanne Roman, 18 of Paducah Kentucky, suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

