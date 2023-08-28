Energy Alert
Alligator captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood

Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An alligator was captured in a neighborhood on Saturday evening, August 26.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the alligator was caught in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Red Bud Circle. A communications officer responded and took the alligator.

Officers are looking for its owner.

Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)

Police say they will hold the alligator for a period time while they try to find the owner.

They say owning a reptile in the city is common and they only need to be registered with the local law enforcement agency if the reptile is more than 8 feet long.

