Alligator captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An alligator was captured in a neighborhood on Saturday evening, August 26.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the alligator was caught in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Red Bud Circle. A communications officer responded and took the alligator.

Officers are looking for its owner.

Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26. (Cape Girardeau Police Department)

Police say they will hold the alligator for a period time while they try to find the owner.

They say owning a reptile in the city is common and they only need to be registered with the local law enforcement agency if the reptile is more than 8 feet long.

If you are missing an alligator, you can contact us. One of our communications officers, experienced in reptiles, responded to the 600-Block of RedBud Circle and retrieved this alligator from a backyard. We believe the alligator was a pet that either escaped or was turned loose. pic.twitter.com/eAoGalpUX8 — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) August 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.