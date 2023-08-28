Energy Alert
Arkansas marijuana sales reach $164 million so far in 2023

Marijuana sales are rising in Arkansas, with the state already seeing $164 million in 2023.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Marijuana sales are rising in Arkansas, with the state already seeing $164 million in 2023.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, patients in Arkansas spent $23.2 million in July, purchasing 5,157 pounds of marijuana from the state’s 38 dispensaries.

This brings the total to 34,214 pounds of marijuana sold so far in 2023.

The release states that during the first seven months of 2023, sales increased by 47.3 million over the first seven months of 2022.

“The state collected $2.5 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana in July. This brings total medical marijuana tax revenue in 2023 to $18.5 million, and $108 million since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the ADFA.

Hardin said that if sales remain consistent for the next few months, we will complete 2023 with sales reaching $280 million.

