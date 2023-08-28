Arkansas State soccer draws with UCA Sunday

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State women’s soccer team and Central Arkansas played to a 2-2 draw Sunday night at the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex.

Just 2:22 into the contest, Emma Riley gave A-State (1-1-1) a 1-0 lead. Riley gathered the ball just outside the box, settled and deposited it inside the right post for her first goal of the season. UCA (0-3-1) posted goals in the seventh and 24th minutes to grab a 2-1 advantage, but A-State equalized in the 33rd minute sending the match to the halftime break at 2-2.

Aliyah Williamson scored the goal in the 33rd minute, her 13th career. With 13 career goals, Williamson is tied for the sixth-most in program history while her 30 career points are tied for the eighth-most among all players to wear the Scarlet & Black.

A-State had the better scoring chances in the second half, but was unable to find the back of the net. In the 55th minute, Phoebe Harpole sent a shot on frame to the far post, but the UCA goalkeeper dove to her right to make the stop. Moments later, A-State had a goal wiped out by a whistle for offside.

The Red Wolves finished the fixture with 11 shots, six on goal, compared to nine for the Bears, five on goal. Olivia Luther started in goal and played the first half allowing two goals while posting three saves. Demarais Deschaine played the second half, but did not face a shot on goal. Keelyn Peacock had a team-high four shots, two on goal, to pace the A-State offense.

A-State continues its road trip with a visit to Lawrence, Kan., Thursday to face the Jayhawks at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

