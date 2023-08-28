Energy Alert
Arkansas/Western Carolina football kickoff time moved to 12:00 p.m. CT

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Football season will start a little earlier for the Arkansas Razorbacks with kickoff for the season opener vs. Western Carolina moving up to noon for Saturday in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium.

The Razorbacks and Catamounts were originally scheduled to kick off the 2023 season at 3 p.m. inside War Memorial but with the weather forecast calling for temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity on Saturday afternoon, shifting the game time up will allow for safer conditions for the student-athletes on the field and fans in attendance.

The flexibility to move game time came with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+/ESPN+. As part of the Southeastern Conference’s new deal with ESPN, schools are allowed to dictate kick time for games streamed on SECN+/ESPN+.

Tickets for the season opener and the 2023 season are available by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151.

