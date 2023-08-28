Aug. 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

What a difference we will see this week than last week.

We are waking up to drier air this morning and cooler temperatures.

There are a few clouds that are lingering, but by the afternoon, sunshine should become dominant.

Temperatures today will warm into the mid-80s which is a few degrees below normal.

Normal highs this time of year are in the upper-80s.

It will be a bit breezy as well today.

The rest of the week will be nice and dry with temperatures in the 80s and sunny skies.

Temperatures climb back into the 90s this weekend and into Labor Day.

We are watching the tropics.

Tropical Storm Idalia has formed and will move into the Gulf of Mexico.

While it will not affect our weather, anyone with interests along the Florida Gulf Coast should watch this storm.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Several new laws are now in effect in Missouri; we break them down.

Today marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream.”

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are expected to appear in a Washington, D.C. courtroom to discuss a trial date in his 2020 election and Jan. 6 case.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, under former President Donald Trump, is set to appear in a courtroom regarding the 2020 election case in that state. He is seeking to move his case to federal court.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.