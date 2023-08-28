Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Aug. 28: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

What a difference we will see this week than last week.

We are waking up to drier air this morning and cooler temperatures.

There are a few clouds that are lingering, but by the afternoon, sunshine should become dominant.

Temperatures today will warm into the mid-80s which is a few degrees below normal.

Normal highs this time of year are in the upper-80s.

It will be a bit breezy as well today.

The rest of the week will be nice and dry with temperatures in the 80s and sunny skies.

Temperatures climb back into the 90s this weekend and into Labor Day.

We are watching the tropics.

Tropical Storm Idalia has formed and will move into the Gulf of Mexico.

While it will not affect our weather, anyone with interests along the Florida Gulf Coast should watch this storm.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Several new laws are now in effect in Missouri; we break them down.

Today marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream.”

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are expected to appear in a Washington, D.C. courtroom to discuss a trial date in his 2020 election and Jan. 6 case.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, under former President Donald Trump, is set to appear in a courtroom regarding the 2020 election case in that state. He is seeking to move his case to federal court.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
A 56-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday afternoon.
Woman dead after Saturday crash
A person dies from an accidental death on Greers Ferry Lake Sunday.
Officials investigate death on lake
Power outage
Over 1,000 without power after storms
Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on...
Multiple fire crews respond to landfill fire

Latest News

A person dies from an accidental death on Greers Ferry Lake Sunday.
Officials investigate death on lake
Arkansas State soccer ties with UCA 2-2 Sunday night
One person dead after a motorcycle crash
A 10-year-old who saved his family from a house fire got a surprise on Sunday.
Wynne boy who saved family surprised with hero hunt