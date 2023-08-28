Butch Jones on the mic for first Sun Belt Coaches Zoom of 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s finally game week for Arkansas State football.

Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones was on the Sun Belt Coaches Zoom Monday morning. I asked him about the ongoing starting quarterback race between JT Shrout, Jaxon Dailey, and Jaylen Raynor. “We’re going to take one more day, we’re going through everything,” Jones said. “We want to make the right decision in moving forward. We’ll make that determination tomorrow, we’ll announce it in the press conference. But like I said, not only do we need to name a starting quarterback, really we need all three individuals to continue to grow and develop and play winning football for us.”

Jones also provided an update on the health of the pack.

““We have some nicks & bruises associated with a long training camp. But right now, we expect everybody to be available for Oklahoma.”

Arkansas State travels to #19 Oklahoma for the season opener. The Red Wolves and Sooners face off Saturday at 11:00am on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.