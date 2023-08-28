Church hosts Hoopfest for food pantry

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Bay United Methodist Church held its inaugural Hoopfest to raise food for its pantry.

The Hoopfest revolved around shooting free throws from different spots in the multipurpose room.

The church received about 20 participants who were able to enter the competition by bringing canned goods.

Members of all ages joined in the Hoopfest.

Joycy Macwan is a youth minister who joined the church after coming to the church for their pantry. She said the Hoopfest was a fun way to get to know the youth around the church. It brings the community together for a good cause.

“We have 70 families over this neighborhood and we are helping them we are giving them food on a daily basis so that’s how we work here,” she said.

There were prizes given out as well as gift cards and bragging rights.

The church said the community enjoyed the Hoopfest and they hope to make it bigger next time.

