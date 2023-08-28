Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Church hosts Hoopfest for food pantry

Bay United Methodist Church held its inaugural Hoopfest to raise food for its pantry.
Bay United Methodist Church held its inaugural Hoopfest to raise food for its pantry.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Bay United Methodist Church held its inaugural Hoopfest to raise food for its pantry.

The Hoopfest revolved around shooting free throws from different spots in the multipurpose room.

The church received about 20 participants who were able to enter the competition by bringing canned goods.

Members of all ages joined in the Hoopfest.

Joycy Macwan is a youth minister who joined the church after coming to the church for their pantry. She said the Hoopfest was a fun way to get to know the youth around the church. It brings the community together for a good cause.

“We have 70 families over this neighborhood and we are helping them we are giving them food on a daily basis so that’s how we work here,” she said.

There were prizes given out as well as gift cards and bragging rights.

The church said the community enjoyed the Hoopfest and they hope to make it bigger next time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
Power outage
Over 1,000 without power after storms
Police are warning the community in Blytheville to avoid an area after a driver reportedly ran...
Car crashes into 100-year-old Blytheville restaurant
Bacteriological samples showed “possible contamination” of the water.
Boil water order issued
Emergency crews are on the scene of a UTV rollover crash.
Medical helicopter called to UTV rollover crash

Latest News

A 10-year-old who saved his family from a house fire got a surprise on Sunday.
Wynne boy who saved family surprised with hero hunt
A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned in Butler County.
Woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Butler County
A Memorial Workout was held for Sydney Sutherland on Saturday. The Griffin Training Center in...
Memorial workout honors murder victim
People packed the game
Highschool football fans cheer on teams in extreme heat