COVID-19 cases continue to climb in state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 numbers across the state of Arkansas are continuing to climb.

Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 24, Arkansas had an additional 2,185 cases of the virus. An additional 44 were also hospitalized due to COVID-19 in that time frame.

A Northeast Arkansas hospital said they’ve seen a rise in the numbers.

“We are testing a lot more people here in the clinic. We are seeing a lot more cases and a lot more people coming back positive during that testing. I can state that I just worked urgent care this weekend, and about 30% of those folks that I tested on a pretty busy weekend came back positive,” St. Bernards Healthcare Family Medicine Physician Dr. Nick Guinn said.

For right now, those who have tested positive have reported non-severe symptoms.

“I have seen some folks that have progressed to a more severe disease, but for the most part, it’s mild. We’re seeing a kind of cold-like upper respiratory symptoms. The main symptom that I’ve seen so far with this outbreak or wave is a sore throat,” Dr. Guinn said.

The doctor urged those who feel sick to be tested for the virus, and if you’re sick, to stay home.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.