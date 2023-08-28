Energy Alert
Former Arkansas State QB James Blackman makes NFL Preseason debut

Former Arkansas State QB James Blackman participated in Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp over the weekend.(Source: Miami Dolphins)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman stepped on an NFL field for the first time in his career Saturday night. The Florida native suited up for the Miami Dolphins, playing in the fourth quarter as they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Blackman completed both of his pass attempts for 22 yards, but before the QB had a chance to do more, the game would be called with just over 8 and a half minutes remaining after an injury to Dolphins wideout Daewood Davis.

Davis has since been released from the hospital and traveled home to Miami today along with team personnel.

The Dolphins re-signed Blackman earlier in the week after releasing the undrafted free agent before the team’s first preseason game.

“What an opportunity for a guy that deserves it,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in a Thursday press conference. “All he’s done is put his best foot forward. And that’s a tough job sometimes when your literal job is to learn, not as much through action. You don’t get into football so that you can go to meetings. Sometimes that’s his role. Sometimes the most burn that he gets in practice is 1-on-1s, sometimes he takes some team reps. It’s one of the reasons I appreciate the preseason, guys get opportunities. I’m fired up for him, and I think his teammates are too. He’s a guy that does things the right way, and is always prepared for his opportunities regardless of how many there are.”

