Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

Don Sundquist
Don Sundquist(Action News 5)
By Joe Birch and Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist was surrounded by his family when he passed at Baptist Memorial Hospital in East Memphis overnight.

Sundquist, who was 87 years old, and his wife Martha quietly moved back to the Memphis area to The Farms at Baily Station in Collierville 18 months ago.

Sundquist served as the 47th Governor of Tennessee winning office in 1994 and cruising to re-election in 1998.

Before winning the highest office in state government, Sundquist served as a West Tennessee Congressman, winning a close race in 1982 and easily scoring re-election five more terms in Congress times as a conservative Republican friend of business.

But as Governor, Sundquist proposed a state income tax in 2001 which sparked a huge protest that included broken windows at the state capitol and vandals damaging Sundquist’s office.

After retiring from elected politics, Sundquist did some lobbying and settled in Townsend in East Tennessee until his recent return to Shelby County where he raised his family and launched his political career as a business leader in the 1980s.

Memorial services for Governor Don Sundquist will be held in Memphis and in Nashville before the former governor is laid to rest at Townsend in east Tennessee where he’s lived quietly after a life in politics.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
A 56-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday afternoon.
Woman dead after Saturday crash
A person dies from an accidental death on Greers Ferry Lake Sunday.
Officials investigate death on lake
Power outage
Over 1,000 without power after storms
Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on...
Multiple fire crews respond to landfill fire

Latest News

Kroger distribution center in Memphis
Worker who died at Kroger distribution center identified; employees claim it was heat-related
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
Rock duo Air Supply to perform in Arkansas this fall
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday