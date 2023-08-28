Jonesboro Eclipse Committee meets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is expecting nearly 50,000 visitors on April 4th to watch the spectacle unfold. Jonesboro is working to make everything from traffic to parks operate properly.

All parks including Joe Mack Campbell and Southside will be open to all visitors, and the Oasis Arts and Eats Festival will be taking place that weekend too.

“All the city parks for visitors if they are just driving in for the day if they have to stay somewhere outside of Jonesboro. We want them to come to Jonesboro to see it, Craighead Forest will be open,” said Chairmen of the Mayors Eclipse Committee Carrie White.

White said that there are still a lot of details to iron out, but glad that the city did not wait until the last minute to start planning. She added that this will be a huge business boom, and the Eclipse Committee will be working with some local businesses to make sure they are prepared.

White said that there are still a lot of plans in the works. The main concern will be the traffic, and getting people in and out of town. “We want to make sure we are fully prepared we are expecting an additional 50,000 to 100,000 people to be in town that weekend and during the eclipse.”, said White.

