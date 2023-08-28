Man accused of shooting woman in Sikeston; arrested in Cape Girardeau Co.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting a woman on Sunday, August 27.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 400 block of Lynual around 3 p.m. for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound to the side.

New Madrid County Ambulance personnel treated the woman at the scene and then took her to an area hospital.

Officers say the woman was shot by her boyfriend. The suspect was not at the scene and officers learned the man was going northbound on Interstate 55 en route to Cape Girardeau.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the suspect vehicle and pulled it over. The wanted suspect was taken into custody and turned over to Sikeston DPS.

According to Sikeston DPS, the names of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time.

The suspect is being held on pending charges out of New Madrid County for domestic assault first, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

