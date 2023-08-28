Officers justified in Osceola shooting

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The two officers involved in the Osceola shooting have been deemed justified according to Arkansas State Police and Second Judicial District Prosecutor Sonia F. Hagood.

The shooting took place on Aug. 9, when the suspect, Kevion Jones, robbed a convenience store, and later raised an AK-47-style rifle at OPD officers at a place of residence. Officers fired in response.

Police shot a suspect after they say he robbed a convenience store. (Osceola Police Dept.)

According to a letter from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Arkansas Code Ann. 5-2-610 allows “the use of deadly force when an officer believes it is necessary to defend themselves or a third person from what the officer believes to be the use of imminent use of physical deadly physical force”.

The letter stated that Sergeant Jonathan Wofford and Officer Charles Collard “acted reasonably and justified”.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.