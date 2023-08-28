Energy Alert
Officials investigate death on lake

A person dies from an accidental death on Greer’s Ferry Lake Sunday.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A person dies from an accidental death on Greer’s Ferry Lake Sunday.

According to our content partner KARK-TV, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are investigating the scene.

AGFC says that the incident happened on the lake between Sugar Loaf and the Edgemont community. Two boats were removed from the water by the crew.

There are no details regarding the identity of the person or the cause of the accidental death.

For more updates on this story, visit the KARK-TV website.

