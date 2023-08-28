Energy Alert
One person dead after a motorcycle crash

(AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man is dead following a crash in Pemiscot County Sunday morning.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:08 Sunday morning on Interstate 55 northbound in Pemiscot County.

Kristian Flowers, of Kennett, MO, was driving a GMC Envoy and stopped in the left lane of the interstate. Darrell Jones, of Walls, MS, was driving a motorcycle and hit the back of Flowers’s vehicle.

Jones was pronounced dead at the crash scene and was transported to the Hayti Funeral Home.

