One person dead after a motorcycle crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man is dead following a crash in Pemiscot County Sunday morning.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:08 Sunday morning on Interstate 55 northbound in Pemiscot County.

Kristian Flowers, of Kennett, MO, was driving a GMC Envoy and stopped in the left lane of the interstate. Darrell Jones, of Walls, MS, was driving a motorcycle and hit the back of Flowers’s vehicle.

Jones was pronounced dead at the crash scene and was transported to the Hayti Funeral Home.

