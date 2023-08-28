Reaves & Portis combine for 25 pts, USA starts 2-0 in World Cup

MANILA, The Phillipines (KAIT) - Two Natural State natives scored in double figures Monday for Team USA.

Austin Reaves had 15 points, Bobby Portis added 10 as the United States beat Greece 109-81 in the FIBA World Cup. Reaves also chipped in 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. The Newark native was 4 for 7 from the field, 6 for 6 at the free throw line.

Portis added 4 rebounds and 1 steal, the Little Rock native & former Razorback was 4 of 5 shooting, 2 of 2 from the charity stripe.

USA is 2-0 in Group C and clinched a spot in the 2nd Round. They’ll face Jordan on Wednesday in the group play finale.

