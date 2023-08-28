Energy Alert
Reaves & Portis combine for 25 pts, USA starts 2-0 in World Cup

Newark native Austin Reaves had 15 points Monday as USA beat Greece in FIBA World Cup action.
Newark native Austin Reaves had 15 points Monday as USA beat Greece in FIBA World Cup action.(Source: FIBA)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANILA, The Phillipines (KAIT) - Two Natural State natives scored in double figures Monday for Team USA.

Austin Reaves had 15 points, Bobby Portis added 10 as the United States beat Greece 109-81 in the FIBA World Cup. Reaves also chipped in 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. The Newark native was 4 for 7 from the field, 6 for 6 at the free throw line.

Portis added 4 rebounds and 1 steal, the Little Rock native & former Razorback was 4 of 5 shooting, 2 of 2 from the charity stripe.

USA is 2-0 in Group C and clinched a spot in the 2nd Round. They’ll face Jordan on Wednesday in the group play finale.

