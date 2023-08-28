Rock duo Air Supply to perform in Arkansas this fall

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The rock duo Air Supply is coming to Arkansas later this year.

A news release said the group would perform at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. as part of its “The Lost In Love Experience.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. and range from $59.75 to $129.75.

There is a limit of 8 tickets per household.

You can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com.

