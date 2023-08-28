Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rock duo Air Supply to perform in Arkansas this fall

(Simmons Bank Arena)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The rock duo Air Supply is coming to Arkansas later this year.

A news release said the group would perform at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. as part of its “The Lost In Love Experience.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. and range from $59.75 to $129.75.

There is a limit of 8 tickets per household.

You can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
A 56-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday afternoon.
Woman dead after Saturday crash
A person dies from an accidental death on Greers Ferry Lake Sunday.
Officials investigate death on lake
Power outage
Over 1,000 without power after storms
Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on...
Multiple fire crews respond to landfill fire

Latest News

A 10-year-old who saved his family from a house fire got a surprise on Sunday.
Wynne boy who saved family surprised with hero hunt
Bay United Methodist Church held its inaugural Hoopfest to raise food for its pantry.
Church hosts Hoopfest for food pantry
A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned in Butler County.
Woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Butler County
A Memorial Workout was held for Sydney Sutherland on Saturday. The Griffin Training Center in...
Memorial workout honors murder victim