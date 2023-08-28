Energy Alert
Wynne boy who saved family surprised with hero hunt

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 10-year-old who saved his family from a house fire got a surprise on Sunday.

Buckmasters Northwest Arkansas surprised Marshall Noble with a Hero Award and a Hero Hunt.

In February, Noble saved his family from a house fire. The Wynne Fire Department honored Noble in a ceremony soon after.

Months later, Noble’s heroic tale would reach Lindell Roth of Buckmasters in Northwest Arkansas. Buckmasters organizes a Hero Hunt each year.

“For him to you know, really think about that in a time of desperate need and do what he was supposed to be doing, there was no doubt, he had to be our hero,” Lindell Roth, president of Buckmasters Northwest Arkansas said.

Buckmasters traveled from Northwest Arkansas to surprise Noble with the Hero Award. Buckmasters wanted to tell him he was going on the Hero Hunt.

“I did not expect this, I thought I was going out to dinner for my sister’s lunch,” Noble said.

Ashley Lambert, Noble’s mother, told him he was going to Jonesboro, to keep the surprise a secret. She said the family has been through a lot this year.

The family’s home burned down in February. Two days after the family settled into an apartment, the tornado that crossed through Wynne in March destroyed it.

Despite the hardships, Noble has remained positive.

“Anytime he thinks I’m looking sad; he’s always doing something that puts a smile on my face. He’s my hero in more than one way,” she said.

Buckmasters told Noble in front of family, friends, and his school principal that he would be going on a hunting trip to Oklahoma.

The 10-year-old has hunted before, and he was excited at the chance to hunt deer once more.

“It will be my second if I do kill a deer, it’ll be my second time killing a deer. I’ve always loved hunting, hunting and fishing,” Noble said.

Buckmaster’s Hero Hunt is typically reserved for First Responders, but the organization made an exception in Noble’s case.

“To be 10 years old, to do what he did, I mean there’s no doubt that exemplifies our hero hunt,” Roth said.

Noble said he’s got his rifle ready to go, and he hopes to be able to bring back a souvenir.

“It’s very exciting cause I’ll get to mount it on my wall,” he said.

The Hero Hunt will take place on Sept. 9-10 at Pinnacle Ridge White Tail Hunt in Oklahoma.

