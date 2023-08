NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Country music star Zach Bryan will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Zach Bryan, along with Levi Turner and The Middle East, will be touring in North Little Rock on May 13 and 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $59 and will be on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at noon.

