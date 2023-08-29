2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: Brookland at Gosnell

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Our second Football Friday Night Game of the Week features a battle of two 1-0 teams, Brookland will head to Mississippi County to face Gosnell.

Last Gosnell win: 2022 (28-17 at Brookland)

Last Brookland win: 2021 (7-6 at Gosnell)

Gosnell Pirates (Last week: 42-6 victory at Piggott)

An explosive start was key for Gosnell’s season opening win at Piggott. Lewis Earnest’s young squad put up over 30 points in the first quarter alone.

“We’re starting a lot of sophomores this year so we’re glad to get some of the first game jitters out of the way,” head coach Lewis Earnest said. “Cam Williams had a big day, Trent Middleton had a great day throwing, we did some good things, we had a lot of good things happen.”

The defense was a big reason why, scoring 2 pick sixes. The Pirates look for another hot start this week.

“I just feel like if we come out explosive, throwing the ball well, running the ball, defense is as good as everybody knows they can be, we’ll be fine,” junior quarterback Trent Middleton said. “It’s a big confidence booster when you can go score and you know the defense is going to get you the ball right back.”

“The defense really stepped up, the defense looked good all game, we didn’t give up many first downs,” sophomore defensive back Chad Stewart Jr. said. “The O-Line has really improved a lot, they’re making their blocks and making great plays. First home game, it’s going to be a pretty big game for us.”

The Pirates offense will face a Brookland group that pitched a shutout in their season opener last week.

“They’re bigger than us up front, they have an explosive quarterback and running back duo so we have all the respect in the world for them,” Earnest added. “Last year was a battle to the end, the game could’ve went either way.”

Brookland Bearcats (Last week: 39-0 victory at Westside)

There’s not much more you could ask for out of an opening performance. Brookland’s defense pitched a shutout, the offense scored 39 points in last week’s win over Westside.

“When you put these kids through what we put them through in the spring, in the summer, and now into the fall, when they can come out the first game and have a game like they did against always a tough Westside team and get the win, it keeps that motivation going so it’s always good to start out with a win,” Brookland head coach Mark Hindsley said. “What we saw at Westside is definitely a better team than what we showed last year so we just got to keep getting better.”

The Bearcats say they were motivated for last week’s matchup, adding they felt like underdogs.

The hope is that the motivation carries over to this week’s matchup against Gosnell. The Bearcats dropped last year’s matchup against the Pirates, they’ll head to Mississippi County looking for redemption.

“Our coach, Coach (Jesse) Frost, kept on telling us that we were projected to lose this game [at Westside] and this should make you mad and it did make us mad,” junior defensive back Keagan Overshine said. “We had a really good week of practice and it showed when we played Westside.”

“I think we really needed it to boost the confidence of this team,” sophomore quarterback Hayden Elder said. “We haven’t really won a lot of games the past few years but the way we won that game I felt like it really helped our team out. We’ve changed our offense and everybody’s worked really hard to learn the plays and get it down to perfection and just ready for the rest of the season to see how we do.”

