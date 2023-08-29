Energy Alert
Aug. 29: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Dry weather will persist for the rest of the week.

One change you will notice is that the mugginess will drop even more by this morning.

I’m going with mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the mid-80s, which are below average.

As we go into the weekend and next week, the heat builds back in, with the 90s making a return.

Thankfully, the mugginess will not be as bad as last week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An Arkansas school adapts to a new requirement for students to volunteer to graduate.

A prosecuting attorney ruled a deadly officer-involved shooting justified a look at the video released.

The Southeast United States prepares for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall on Wednesday.

Taking action for your wellness steps you can take to improve your overall health.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

