Drug overdose leads to dealer arrested
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspected fentanyl overdose leads police to the dealer.
On Aug. 27, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force began the investigation into the death of a 35-year-old Kensett resident.
According to the Searcy Police Department, the investigation led to Sarah Allison being identified as the dealer.
The CADFT and SPD detectives, along with the White County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant in Allison’s home.
During the search, another source for the Fentanyl was found.
On Aug. 28, the CADFT, Searcy Police Department Detectives, Searcy Police Department Special Response Team, & the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections Intensive Supervision Program, searched the home of Melvin Collier.
During the search, the following were found:
- 160 fentanyl pills
- 1 pound of psychedelic mushrooms
- 1 pound of marijuana
- 34 Xanax pills
- An undetermined amount of ecstasy pills
Allison was charged with the following:
- Aggravated death by delivery
- Delivery of Fentanyl
- Criminal use of a communication device
Collier was charged with the following:
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Possession with purpose of mushrooms
- Possession with purpose of meth
- Possession with purpose of Xanax
- Possession with purpose of marijuana
- Maintaining a drug premises
- Drug paraphernalia
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.