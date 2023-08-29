Drug overdose leads to dealer arrested

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspected fentanyl overdose leads police to the dealer.

On Aug. 27, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force began the investigation into the death of a 35-year-old Kensett resident.

According to the Searcy Police Department, the investigation led to Sarah Allison being identified as the dealer.

The CADFT and SPD detectives, along with the White County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant in Allison’s home.

During the search, another source for the Fentanyl was found.

On Aug. 28, the CADFT, Searcy Police Department Detectives, Searcy Police Department Special Response Team, & the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections Intensive Supervision Program, searched the home of Melvin Collier.

During the search, the following were found:

160 fentanyl pills

1 pound of psychedelic mushrooms

1 pound of marijuana

34 Xanax pills

An undetermined amount of ecstasy pills

Allison was charged with the following:

Aggravated death by delivery

Delivery of Fentanyl

Criminal use of a communication device

Collier was charged with the following:

Trafficking fentanyl

Possession with purpose of mushrooms

Possession with purpose of meth

Possession with purpose of Xanax

Possession with purpose of marijuana

Maintaining a drug premises

Drug paraphernalia

