A family devastated after missing woman is found dead in her vehicle

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUNKLIN Co., Mo. (KAIT) - A family is in mourning after a tragic accident left a woman and two children stuck in a hot car for hours in Dunklin County.

Megan Oxley was with her niece and nephew, and they had just left Kennett and were heading south on Highway 412 that is when Oxley’s car ran out of gas and the three were trapped.

On Saturday morning, Megan’s sister Amber Jones began to worry because she had not heard from Megan, so the family contacted law enforcement.

“I just assumed that maybe she stayed with someone or maybe someone had come and got her, but no one was able to get ahold of her, and the next morning we were pretty panicked we called the cops and got them involved,” Jones said.

That is when the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department got involved and even though Oxley’s phone was dead the department was able to get a hint.

“We pinged the phone, pinged the young lady’s phone, and found that she was somewhere near county road 522,” Sheriff Bob Holder said.

It turned out that Oxley had run out of gas, and this created even more issues than it usually would because Oxley is paralyzed from the waist down, so she could not go get help.

With the car stuck and temperatures over 100 degrees, it created a dangerous situation but the children in the car were too young to understand the magnitude of what was happening.

“There was indication that they were outside the vehicle, there were footprints outside the vehicle they had been outside a little,” Sheriff Holder said.

When law enforcement arrived Saturday, it was too late for Oxley, she had passed away in the driver’s seat which her sister Melissa Jones still can’t believe.

“She was happy when I saw her last, she was smiling and talking to me. She was just so full of life,” Jones said.

Even after hours in a car that was well over 100 degrees the children were still alive and were immediately flown to get medical treatment, and while Jones did lose her sister, she did not lose her child.

“I am so thankful, I am so happy she is alive I was terrified, very terrified,” Jones said.

Both children are in good condition and recovering, and the family thanked everyone who helped them search for their sister.

