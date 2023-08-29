Former Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe wins Saints starting job

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - We’ll have more scarlet and black flavor with the black and gold in 2023.

NFL Network was first to report the Saints are trading kicker Will Lutz to the Broncos. That move means that Blake Grupe will be the New Orleans starting kicker to open the season. Grupe made 5 of 6 field goals in the Saints preseason, his longest was a 50 yarder on August 27th vs. the Texans.

The Missouri native played at Notre Dame in the 2022 season. Grupe is the Arkansas State all-time leader with 64 field goals and 354 points. He connected on 74 percent of his attempts.

The Saints roster is headlined by A-State Hall of Honor selection and All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis. Kirk Merritt lined up at running back and at kickoff return in the preseason.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.