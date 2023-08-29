Fugitive captured after a year on the run

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Marshals, along with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, captured a man they said had been running from the law for over a year.

Samuel Hartman, along with Misty Hartman, Linda A. White, and Rodney Trent were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

According to the ADC, Hartman escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit on Aug. 12, 2022, with the help of Misty Hartman and Linda White. Officials believe Rodney Trent also aided in the escape.

