Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fugitive captured after a year on the run

The U.S. Marshals, along with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, captured a man they said...
The U.S. Marshals, along with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, captured a man they said had been running from the law for over a year.(Arkansas Department of Corrections)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Marshals, along with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, captured a man they said had been running from the law for over a year.

Samuel Hartman, along with Misty Hartman, Linda A. White, and Rodney Trent were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

According to the ADC, Hartman escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit on Aug. 12, 2022, with the help of Misty Hartman and Linda White. Officials believe Rodney Trent also aided in the escape.

This is currently a developing story and we will update this article once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
A suspected fentanyl overdose lead police to the dealer.
Drug overdose leads to dealer arrested
Police shot a suspect after they say he robbed a convenience store.
Officers justified in Osceola shooting
Traffic troubles due to a small error on highway 49 in Paragould.
Traffic troubles due to a small error
Police arrested a man after they say he shot someone in the rear.
One arrested after Jonesboro shooting

Latest News

Brookland wins Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week (8/25/23)
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 8/29/23 press conference (Oklahoma preview)
Red Wolves Raw: Charles Willekes & Jacob Bayer 8/29/23 (Oklahoma preview)
The new temporary campus holds four grades worth of classrooms, a gym, a fine arts center, and...
Students reunite soon: Wynne High School’s temporary campus