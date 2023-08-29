Energy Alert
Hogue named SEC Setter of the Week, #21 Arkansas volleyball hosts #1 Wisconsin this week

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Following her first two outings as Arkansas’ primary setter, junior Hannah Hogue is catching attention conference-wide as she was named the SEC Setter of the Week on Monday.

The Fort Smith native had a stellar two matches to kick off the season, both of which were sweeps for the Hogs. In the 2023 opener against Michigan State, Hogue registered 32 assists and 10 digs for a double-double and added two kills and two service aces.

On Sunday’s victory over Tulsa, Hogue had a historic day with a career-best 37 assists and 11 digs for her second double-double in as many days. She also played a large role on defense for Arkansas and put up three blocks, also a new personal best.

After one week of play, Hannah is currently second in the SEC in assists/set with 11.50. Arkansas’ last Setter of the Week honor came in 2021, when Gracie Ryan received the nod on Sept. 13.

Hogue and the Hogs have a full slate of volleyball this week with four matches in Barnhill Arena. No. 21 Arkansas faces No. 1 Wisconsin for a pair on Wednesday and Thursday, both at 7 p.m. They will be broadcast on SEC Network and ESPNU, respectively. The Razorbacks get right back at it on Friday as they host the RV Colorado State Rams at 7 p.m. from Barnhill and finish the weekend with Michigan at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The latter two matches will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

