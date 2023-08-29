K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (8/28/23)
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured another night of high school volleyball.
Brookland 3, Mountain Home 0 (Volleyball)
Paragould 3, Cabot 0 (Volleyball)
Wynne 3, Marion 0 (Volleyball)
Highland 3, Izard County 0 (Volleyball)
Westside at Pocahontas (Volleyball)
Piggott at Bald Knob (Volleyball)
Walnut Ridge at Manila (Volleyball)
