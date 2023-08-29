Energy Alert
K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (8/28/23)

Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured another night of high school volleyball.

K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (8/28/23)

Brookland 3, Mountain Home 0 (Volleyball)

Paragould 3, Cabot 0 (Volleyball)

Wynne 3, Marion 0 (Volleyball)

Highland 3, Izard County 0 (Volleyball)

Westside at Pocahontas (Volleyball)

Piggott at Bald Knob (Volleyball)

Walnut Ridge at Manila (Volleyball)

