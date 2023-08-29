Energy Alert
Law enforcement participate in class taught by Navy SEAL

Members of the Jonesboro Police Department learning from experts different leadership tactics.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police had a unique opportunity Tuesday to take part in a training exercise with a former U.S. Navy SEAL and Command Master Chief.

Stephen Barrett came to town to teach different leadership tactics and to offer tips officers could use in their day-to-day patrols.

Michael Stern, the CEO of Proventus, set up the event and said this is something they hope to do more of in the future.

“You know to get the opportunity to come in like this to do periotic training is special. our goal is to spread this training which we feel is really needed in communities across the state,” Stern said.

Barrett said you would not think so, but a lot of the tasks are similar to local law enforcement. He felt like every officer could learn a lot from this class.

