New traffic light coming to popular intersection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro Finance & Administration Committee announced Tuesday a new traffic signal will be going in at the intersection of Highway 351 and Pleasant View Drive.

The announcement comes a couple of months after ArDOT announced a project that would widen 351. District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said whenever they do that they always look to see if a traffic signal is needed.

“We look at the traffic situation for it and see whether it meets the warrants of a signal or not if it does it can be included in the project if not obviously, we don’t include it,” Smithee said.

In this case, they felt it was necessary, but some drivers like Even Dawson, who travels 351 to get to work, said he does not see the need for it.

“Because of everyone going into Sage Meadows and turning I mean I really don’t see the point of having a traffic light is the whole issue,” Dawson said.

The light will make it easier for drivers coming from Pleasant View to get to 351, which local Harold Chadwick thinks will make a difference.

“They will enjoy it because they do have a difficult time getting out because no one will yield to them the traffic sometimes is backed up to the church all the way to hilltop,” Chadwick said.

This is not the only spot seeing a change. Both traffic lights on Hilltop at Airport Road and 351 will see changes soon in an effort to try and eliminate some of the backup caused during busy hours.

“I wait at the light for some time before I make a turn they couldn’t really use a demand light because like I said before traffic gets backed up to the church all the way from the light,” Chadwick said.

Smithee said they will continue to move as quickly as possible to get the project started soon.

