One arrested after Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they say he shot someone in the rear.

According to the affidavit, on Aug. 23, Jonesboro police responded to a call on the 3000 block of Griffin Street in regards to a shooting.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said a fight broke out in a parking lot.

They said the victim, identified as Dillon Norris, 18 of Forrest City, reportedly ran away after he shot a victim in the rear.

The report states the victim was picked up by a witness and taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim told the witness he was in a car with Norris and two other suspects when they began to attack him, trying to take his money.

The witness said that all the suspects had guns and one started towards her, pointing the gun in her direction, when she drove off.

The witness said the victim was able to get away and run, but the driver of the car yelled at Norris to shoot him.

Norris reportedly fired several shots in the direction of the victim, with one hitting him in the left buttock.

Jonesboro police later found that Norris was wearing an ankle monitor for another shooting that he was currently on bond for.

JPD was able to use the GPS on the monitor to track Norris.

Upon arrival, Norris attempted to run away, tossing a backpack in the process.

Noriss was caught by police, and the backpack was recovered where they found approximately 3.7 ounces of marijuana in a glass jar.

Police were also able to find a set of digital scales nearby to where the backpack was dropped.

Norris was charged with the following:

First-degree battery

Possession of SCH VI LT 4 OZ

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Fleeing

Aggravated robbery

Norris’ court date was set for Aug. 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.

