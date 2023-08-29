OSHA releases report on deadly 2022 Jonesboro trench collapse

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - OSHA has just posted its report on the trench collapse that took place in December 2022.

The report lays out all violations on the day of the collapse that killed one and injured several.

The collapse took place at the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue around 1 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2022, killing 31-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge.

The name of the company the employees worked for is Southern Diversified Technologies, Inc.

