OSHA releases report on deadly 2022 Jonesboro trench collapse
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - OSHA has just posted its report on the trench collapse that took place in December 2022.
The report lays out all violations on the day of the collapse that killed one and injured several.
The collapse took place at the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue around 1 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2022, killing 31-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge.
You can find the violation details and the penalties associated in the links listed below.
- Violation 1 - $15,625 - A stairway, ladder, ramp, or other safe means of egress was not located in trench excavations
- Violation 2 - $15,625 - Adequate protection was not provided to protect employees from loose rock or soil that could pose a hazard by falling or rolling from an excavation face
- Violation 3 - $15,625 - Daily inspections of excavations, the adjacent areas, and protective systems were not made by a competent person
- Violation 4 - $15,625 - Each employee in an excavation was not protected from cave-ins by an adequate protective system
- Violation 5 - $15,625 - The employer did not instruct each employee in the recognition and avoidance of unsafe conditions
The name of the company the employees worked for is Southern Diversified Technologies, Inc.
