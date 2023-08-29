Students reunite soon: Wynne High School’s temporary campus

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - After the high school was destroyed by the March 31st tornado, students saw the new site they will call home for the next three years.

The temporary Wynne High School campus is about ready for students as construction wraps up. On Tuesday, August 29 Wynne high schoolers toured the new campus for the first time.

The district’s Communication Officer Aaron Russell says the whole student body caught a glimpse.

“They got a sneak peek of the classrooms as they’re being set up,” he said.

The original school was destroyed by a tornado on March 31st.

Russel said he is proud of how fast the project came together since they broke ground just three months ago on May 27th.

“It’s really going to be a benefit to our students,” he said. “It is something the entire community can hang their hat on, like ‘look at what you can do in a time of strife.”

The temporary campus features enough classrooms for grades 9-12, a gym, a performing arts center, and a cafeteria large enough to fit the entire school.

Being able to eat lunch with all his peers is one thing Senior Yellowjacket Nayshaun Warren misses the most.

“Some people I’m still not able to see even if they are on the same campus as me,” he said. “Because they’re in a grade below, and I’m usually able to see them at lunch.”

Warren said making friendships should come easier now that all the students will soon be reunited.

“Friendships are important, especially in a small town like this,” he said. “Being able to finally get back together and somewhat to how it used to be is really important to everybody.”

Russell said if everything goes to plan, all of the high schoolers should report to the temporary campus for class beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“They’ve been divided for quite some time and to really enjoy that high school experience you need to be around your peers and we’re really looking forward to all of our students being together again on one campus,” Russel said.

